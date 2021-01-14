$610.91 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $610.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $587.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $627.90 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $694.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.74.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,665,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 865,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,055,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,243,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,285,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,230,000 after buying an additional 253,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.39. 905,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

