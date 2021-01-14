650 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

TSCO traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 50,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,457. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.23 and a 200 day moving average of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

