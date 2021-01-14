6,680 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after purchasing an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lear by 366.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $162.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $170.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.65.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.