6,682 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 746,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded British American Tobacco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

