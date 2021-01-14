732,100 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 732,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,911,000. Exponent comprises about 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 1.42% of Exponent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 728.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $1,611,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,795,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $95.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,418. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $95.76.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,340.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

