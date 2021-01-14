$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will announce sales of $87.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.70 million and the lowest is $86.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $74.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $328.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,192 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,289,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 348,924 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

