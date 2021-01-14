908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
Shares of MASS stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $74.00.
About 908 Devices
There is no company description available for 908 Devices Inc.
