931 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 931 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $267.49 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $278.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

