$96.61 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce $96.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.48 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $326.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,917,965.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,973 shares of company stock valued at $40,730,555 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $158.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -146.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

