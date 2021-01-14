A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

AMKBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 102,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,290. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

