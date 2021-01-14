AB SKF (publ)’s (SKFRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

SKFRY stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.