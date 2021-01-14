Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE AGD opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54.

About Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

