Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,220.40

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,220.40 and traded as high as $1,228.00. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) shares last traded at $1,200.00, with a volume of 104,578 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,220.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 975.12.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (ASL.L) (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

