Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Up to $68.40

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) (LON:ASIT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.40, but opened at $71.40. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (ASIT.L) shares last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 23,858 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.90. The company has a market capitalization of £129.37 million and a P/E ratio of -24.50.

In related news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £88,000 ($114,972.56).

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

