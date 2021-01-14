Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total transaction of $2,127,699.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.08. 1,870,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.04 and a 200 day moving average of $235.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

