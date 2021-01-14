Achain Market Capitalization Reaches $6.78 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00371510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.94 or 0.04042067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 983,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.