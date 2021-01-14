Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn International stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc, an integrated multi-platform marketing company, develops, promotes, and sells a portfolio of proprietary-branded products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distribution Sales. Its direct sales business platform markets and sells products directly to consumers through its Internet/e-commerce sales platform, and outbound marketing platform.

