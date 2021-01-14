Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acorn International, Inc. (NYSE:ATV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acorn International stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. Acorn International has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.
About Acorn International
