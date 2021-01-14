Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 42,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 38,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.92.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $237.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.46. The company has a market capitalization of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

