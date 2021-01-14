Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $123.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.