Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 209.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 11.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $196.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.66. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

