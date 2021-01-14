Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $940,350.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 699,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

