AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00372388 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00037634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.81 or 0.04032179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

