AdEx Network (ADX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,326,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,183,732 tokens. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

