Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lowered by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,394 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 3.6% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,118,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,376 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

ADBE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

