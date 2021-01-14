Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $110.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

