Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $845.00. 31,128,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,933,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $884.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $671.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock worth $92,195,056. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

