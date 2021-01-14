Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $297,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,188,000 after buying an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $41,889,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $33,452,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after buying an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,620,000 after buying an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AZN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,511,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,291,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

