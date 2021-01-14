Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 300 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lessened its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Total were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Total by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after acquiring an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,809,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

TOT traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 2,390,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.14 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

