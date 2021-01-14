Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 998 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.84. 1,717,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

