Adyen’s (ADYEN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €840.67 ($989.02).

