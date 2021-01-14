AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the December 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of AER traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.74. 1,581,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,770. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. AerCap has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

