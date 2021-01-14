Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) Short Interest Update

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Aerogrow International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AERO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Aerogrow International has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aerogrow International had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

Aerogrow International Company Profile

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

