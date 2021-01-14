Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $12.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $109.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,961,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

