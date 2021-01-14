Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $23.97. 1,716 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

