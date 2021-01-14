Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

AGIO traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,924. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

