Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 271 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ILMN stock opened at $362.00 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.28.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 372.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 22.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
