Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 271 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ILMN stock opened at $362.00 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.28.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 372.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 22.6% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.