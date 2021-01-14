AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $43.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

ABSSF traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $13.98. 12,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

