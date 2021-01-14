Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Trading 8.6% Higher

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 653,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 538,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKER. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akers Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akers Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

