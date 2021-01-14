AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Raised to C$0.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95. The stock has a market cap of C$22,576.56 and a PE ratio of 0.00. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$0.00 and a 1-year high of C$1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.41.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

