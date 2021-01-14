Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Akouos alerts:

AKUS stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,036. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.46). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akouos (AKUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.