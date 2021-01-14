Alamos Gold’s (AGI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Laurentian reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,337,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.