Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $11.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 12,458 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

The company has a market cap of $394.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

