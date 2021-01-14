Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $168.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

