Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALFVY. Nordea Equity Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

