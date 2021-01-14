Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $235.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.24 and a 200-day moving average of $266.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

