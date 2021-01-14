Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $192.46

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $192.46 and last traded at $190.59, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 207.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

