Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

Ally Financial stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 228,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,823. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 21.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

