Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
