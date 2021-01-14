Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

