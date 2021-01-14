Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $197.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $169.77 and last traded at $169.62, with a volume of 29708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.