Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $197.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $169.77 and last traded at $169.62, with a volume of 29708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.65.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

