Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 412.2% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALBKF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

